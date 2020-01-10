Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2020 Recycling - State of Hawaii Department of Defense - Environmental

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    2020 Recycling - State of Hawaii Department of Defense - Environmental

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 17:24
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 768109
    VIRIN: 201001-Z-IX631-776
    Filename: DOD_108006183
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Recycling - State of Hawaii Department of Defense - Environmental, by TSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Recycling

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT