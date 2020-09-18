Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Softball Tourney

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Sgt. Brandon White 

    5th Special Forces Public Affairs Office

    Social media video featuring teams from 5th SFG(A) during Organization Week 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 17:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768108
    VIRIN: 200918-A-FG870-429
    Filename: DOD_108006182
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Softball Tourney, by SGT Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ftcky campbell legion org week 2020 5th special forces group airborne softball

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT