    SSgt Select Congratulatory Drive Through

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ariana Howard 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Leadership from all around Maxwell AFB came together to celebrate and congratulate the newest SSgt Selects.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 17:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768105
    VIRIN: 200928-F-NC309-941
    Filename: DOD_108006174
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSgt Select Congratulatory Drive Through, by A1C Ariana Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

