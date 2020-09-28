SSgt Select Congratulatory Drive Through

Leadership from all around Maxwell AFB came together to celebrate and congratulate the newest SSgt Selects.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 17:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|768105
|VIRIN:
|200928-F-NC309-941
|Filename:
|DOD_108006174
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
