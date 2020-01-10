Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Career Intermission Program

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Capt. Travis Womack 

    Army Talent Management Task Force

    In 2014, the Army approved the Career Intermission Program (CIP) as a permanent opportunity for many Active Duty Service Members. CIP provides eligible NCOs and Officers the flexibility to pause their military career for up to 3 years while maintaining a seamless transition back onto Active duty. Participants are obligated to a 2-1 commitment for every month they participate in the program and will receive 2/30ths of the base pay during their hiatus from Army Service.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020
