In 2014, the Army approved the Career Intermission Program (CIP) as a permanent opportunity for many Active Duty Service Members. CIP provides eligible NCOs and Officers the flexibility to pause their military career for up to 3 years while maintaining a seamless transition back onto Active duty. Participants are obligated to a 2-1 commitment for every month they participate in the program and will receive 2/30ths of the base pay during their hiatus from Army Service.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 17:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768100
|VIRIN:
|201001-A-TW123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108006136
|Length:
|00:04:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Career Intermission Program, by CPT Travis Womack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT