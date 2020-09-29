SFC Daniell Haynes of the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command in Wichita, Kan., gives a shout out to the U.S. Army Black Knights in their college football game against Abilene Christian Wildcats Saturday, Oct. 3.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 16:26
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|768097
|VIRIN:
|200929-A-HX393-376
|Filename:
|DOD_108006118
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|WICHITA, KS, US
|Hometown:
|WICHITA, KS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, GoArmyShoutout-SFC DaniellHaynes, by SFC Clinton Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
