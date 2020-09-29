Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GoArmyShoutout-SFC DaniellHaynes

    WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Clinton Wood 

    366th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    SFC Daniell Haynes of the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command in Wichita, Kan., gives a shout out to the U.S. Army Black Knights in their college football game against Abilene Christian Wildcats Saturday, Oct. 3.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 16:26
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 768097
    VIRIN: 200929-A-HX393-376
    Filename: DOD_108006118
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: WICHITA, KS, US 
    Hometown: WICHITA, KS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GoArmyShoutout-SFC DaniellHaynes, by SFC Clinton Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    GoArmy2020

