U.S. Air Force pararescuemen from the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS) drop cargo and perform halo and tandem jumps from a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron Sept. 30, 2020, over East Africa. The 82nd ERQS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery opertations in the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (US Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Strobel)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 16:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768093
|VIRIN:
|200930-F-DN249-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_108006022
|Length:
|00:06:22
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pararescuemen Halo Jump and Cargo Drop from C-130J Super Hercules, by A1C Hannah Strobel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
