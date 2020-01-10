Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Replacement: VFA-106 Trains the next generation of F-18 Aircrew

    NAVAL AIR STATION OCEANNA, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Matthew Callahan                

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 Commander Dan Catlin and instructor pilot Lt. Kieran Sexton explain the the vital role VFA-106 plays in training freshly minted F-18 aircrew and preparing them for fleet service. VFA-106 is stationed aboard Naval Air Station Oceanna, Virginia Beach, Va. ( U.S. Navy video by Matthew Callahan)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 14:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768075
    VIRIN: 201001-N-IN448-001
    Filename: DOD_108005787
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION OCEANNA, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Replacement: VFA-106 Trains the next generation of F-18 Aircrew, by Matthew Callahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    f/a-18
    VFA-106
    superhornet
    strike fighter squadron 106
    fleet forces
    4k

