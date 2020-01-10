Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 Commander Dan Catlin and instructor pilot Lt. Kieran Sexton explain the the vital role VFA-106 plays in training freshly minted F-18 aircrew and preparing them for fleet service. VFA-106 is stationed aboard Naval Air Station Oceanna, Virginia Beach, Va. ( U.S. Navy video by Matthew Callahan)
This work, Fleet Replacement: VFA-106 Trains the next generation of F-18 Aircrew, by Matthew Callahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
