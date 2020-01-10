Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Retirement for Maj Gen Clinton E. Crosier

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Lt Gen DT Thompson, Vice Commander, U.S. Space Force, will host a ceremony honoring Major General Clinton E. Crosier in his retirement ceremony. Event takes place on 25 September 2020, from 1400- 1530 hrs at the Pentagon Auditorium.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 15:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768074
    Filename: DOD_108005770
    Length: 01:18:12
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retirement for Maj Gen Clinton E. Crosier, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    retirement ceremony
    Clinton E. Crosier
    DT Thompson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT