The 2020 Virtual Fires Conference kicked off Sept. 29 with opening remarks given by Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general, inside Kerwin Auditorium.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 13:51
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|768073
|VIRIN:
|200929-A-GO806-406
|PIN:
|123460
|Filename:
|DOD_108005763
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fires Conference kicks off, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
