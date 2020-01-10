Lt. Col. Bridgette Scott, 189th Airlift Wing and Master Sgt. Tony Smith, 189th Airlift Wing, Arkansas Air National Guard at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. shout-out to Chicago Bears.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 13:44
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|768069
|VIRIN:
|201001-Z-HN461-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108005754
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, US
|Hometown:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Military shout-out for the Chicago Bears to air during NFL Military Salute to Service Game, by MSgt Jessica Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
