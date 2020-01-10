Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military shout-out for the Chicago Bears to air during NFL Military Salute to Service Game

    LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Jessica Roles 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    Lt. Col. Bridgette Scott, 189th Airlift Wing and Master Sgt. Tony Smith, 189th Airlift Wing, Arkansas Air National Guard at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. shout-out to Chicago Bears.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 13:44
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 768069
    VIRIN: 201001-Z-HN461-0001
    Filename: DOD_108005754
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, US
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military shout-out for the Chicago Bears to air during NFL Military Salute to Service Game, by MSgt Jessica Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports
    Chicago Bears
    Arkansas Air National Guard
    189th Airlift Wing
    NFLG2020

