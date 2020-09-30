Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ospreys fire for readiness, soar above Emerald Coast

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams  

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Aircrew members assigned to the 8th Special Operations Squadron conduct a routine training mission above the Emerald Coast, Florida, Sept. 30, 2020. Aircrew members conducted approach and landing training, and fired approximately 600 rounds of .50-caliber ammunition, ensuring Air Force Special Operation Command’s tip of the spear capability and presence. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 15:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768060
    VIRIN: 200930-F-CR035-2001
    Filename: DOD_108005624
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: FL, US
    This work, Ospreys fire for readiness, soar above Emerald Coast, by SSgt Rachel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

