Aircrew members assigned to the 8th Special Operations Squadron conduct a routine training mission above the Emerald Coast, Florida, Sept. 30, 2020. Aircrew members conducted approach and landing training, and fired approximately 600 rounds of .50-caliber ammunition, ensuring Air Force Special Operation Command’s tip of the spear capability and presence. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 15:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768060
|VIRIN:
|200930-F-CR035-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108005624
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|FL, US
This work, Ospreys fire for readiness, soar above Emerald Coast, by SSgt Rachel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
