Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    (B-Roll) Senior Airman Jesse Nava, 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron highlight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Daniel Brosam 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    (B-Roll) Senior Airman Jesse Nava, 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron highlight

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 13:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768055
    VIRIN: 201001-F-DB969-021
    Filename: DOD_108005531
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MT, US 
    Hometown: EL CENTRO, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, (B-Roll) Senior Airman Jesse Nava, 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron highlight, by SrA Daniel Brosam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    nuclear
    maintenance squadron
    air force
    mission
    341st missile wing
    3N0X6
    DANIELBROSAM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT