(B-Roll) Senior Airman Jesse Nava, 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron highlight
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 13:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768055
|VIRIN:
|201001-F-DB969-021
|Filename:
|DOD_108005531
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|GREAT FALLS, MT, US
|Hometown:
|EL CENTRO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, (B-Roll) Senior Airman Jesse Nava, 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron highlight, by SrA Daniel Brosam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT