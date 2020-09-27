Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-106 Bears Shout Outs

    DJIBOUTI

    09.27.2020

    Video by Sgt. Sirrina E. Martinez 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Soldiers with the 2-106 out of Illinois give a shout out to the Chicago Bears, Sept. 27,2020

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 13:28
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 768048
    VIRIN: 201001-Z-IT440-1006
    Filename: DOD_108005522
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: DJ
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-106 Bears Shout Outs, by SGT Sirrina E. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chicago Bears
    NFLG2020

