    22nd AS Delivers Cargo to the Dominican Republic

    DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    09.22.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 22nd Airlift Squadron based at Travis Air Force Base, California, deliver emergency response vehicles and firefighting equipment to the Dominican Republic, Sept. 22, 2020. The eight-day mission consisted of an additional humanitarian drop and joint cargo-load training.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 12:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768039
    VIRIN: 200922-F-NP696-001
    Filename: DOD_108005495
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: DO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd AS Delivers Cargo to the Dominican Republic, by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    22nd Airlift Squadron
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    Denton Program
    BESTOFSOUTHCOM

