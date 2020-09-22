Airmen from the 22nd Airlift Squadron based at Travis Air Force Base, California, deliver emergency response vehicles and firefighting equipment to the Dominican Republic, Sept. 22, 2020. The eight-day mission consisted of an additional humanitarian drop and joint cargo-load training.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 12:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768039
|VIRIN:
|200922-F-NP696-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108005495
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|DO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 22nd AS Delivers Cargo to the Dominican Republic, by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
