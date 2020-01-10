52nd Fighter Wing Mission Video 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The current mission statement of the 52d Fighter Wing is to “deliver Airpower options to deter and combat aggression.” When people see the “Airpower” portion of this, they often times assume this means flying, but the mission goes well beyond that. This video shows how The 52d Fighter Wing accomplishes this mission, while also taking care of the other two pillars: Airmen and Community. Supported by these pillars that provide the framework for the 52d Fighter Wing, the wing has three priorities: Deterrence, Agile Combat Employment, and Integrated Base Defense. The community pillar is also comprised of the surrounding European Allies. Without our airmen, our local community and our Allies, the 52d Fighter Wing would not be able to complete the mission or support these priorities.