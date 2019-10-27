Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Work|Gratitude|Service: National Defense Award

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2019

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Showcasing Diversity: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers strives to recognize its people. A workforce that is diverse, inclusive and representative of the American people that we serve. The Corps, Wilmel Varela-Ortiz, award winning STEM Hero, P.E., resident engineer, North Puerto Rico Resident Office Construction Division, Jacksonville District shares his story about work, gratitude and service.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2019
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 12:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768036
    VIRIN: 190927-A-AZ289-4141
    Filename: DOD_108005488
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
    Hometown: COROZAL, PR
    Hometown: SAN JUAN, PR
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    TAGS

    Engineers
    Service
    Puerto Rico
    USACE
    Work
    diversity
    Selfless service
    Gratitude
    STEM
    People
    HENAAC
    Great Minds in STEM
    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Hurricane Maria
    LatinX
    USACEPeople
    STEM Hero
    Hispanic Hertage

