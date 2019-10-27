Work|Gratitude|Service: National Defense Award

Showcasing Diversity: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers strives to recognize its people. A workforce that is diverse, inclusive and representative of the American people that we serve. The Corps, Wilmel Varela-Ortiz, award winning STEM Hero, P.E., resident engineer, North Puerto Rico Resident Office Construction Division, Jacksonville District shares his story about work, gratitude and service.
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 12:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768036
|VIRIN:
|190927-A-AZ289-4141
|Filename:
|DOD_108005488
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Hometown:
|COROZAL, PR
|Hometown:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT