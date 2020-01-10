Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Official Testifies on Supply Chain Integrity

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Ellen M. Lord, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, testifies about supply chain integrity in the Defense Department during a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee's Subcommittee on Readiness and Management Support, Oct. 1, 2020.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
