Ellen M. Lord, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, testifies about supply chain integrity in the Defense Department during a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee's Subcommittee on Readiness and Management Support, Oct. 1, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 12:31
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|768034
|Filename:
|DOD_108005456
|Length:
|01:22:32
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Defense Official Testifies on Supply Chain Integrity , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT