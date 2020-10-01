B-Roll of the final landings at the end of Mission Assurance Exercise 20-20 at the 48th Fighter Wing.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 11:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768025
|VIRIN:
|201001-F-HC907-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108005304
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|BRANDON, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll of Max 20-20 Final Landings, by SrA Christopher Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
