    B-Roll of Max 20-20 Final Landings

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.10.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Christopher Sparks 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of the final landings at the end of Mission Assurance Exercise 20-20 at the 48th Fighter Wing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 11:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768025
    VIRIN: 201001-F-HC907-001
    Filename: DOD_108005304
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll of Max 20-20 Final Landings, by SrA Christopher Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    F-15
    RAF Lakenheath
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing
    MAX 20-20
    Mission Assurance 20-20

