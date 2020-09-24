Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CCAF Graduation Ceremony Lt Col Presuto

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2020

    Video by Lester Finuf 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Lt Col Presuto, Commandant of the Community College of the Air Force, provides CCAF Graduation Ceremony commencement remarks.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 11:44
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 768024
    VIRIN: 200924-F-JY552-002
    Filename: DOD_108005286
    Length: 00:07:07
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CCAF Graduation Ceremony Lt Col Presuto, by Lester Finuf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maxwell AFB
    CCAF
    AETc
    Air University
    AU

