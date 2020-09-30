Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-Roll of take offs from MAX 2020 Day 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRANDON, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.30.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of take offs on day 2 of Mission Assurance Exercise 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 11:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768008
    VIRIN: 200930-F-EJ253-001
    Filename: DOD_108005213
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: BRANDON, GB 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll of take offs from MAX 2020 Day 2, by SrA Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Combat
    USAFE
    F15
    ACE
    RAF
    Lakenheath
    Mission Assurance Exercise 2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT