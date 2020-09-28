Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ACC Commander visits Tyndall

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2020

    Video by Brad Sturk 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, visited Tyndall Air Force Base Sept. 28-29, 2020. Kelly's visit focused on post-hurricane rebuild progress, understanding the installation’s current and future plans for operations and seeing how Tyndall is still developing resourceful and resilient Airmen trained to project unrivaled combat airpower.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 09:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768003
    VIRIN: 200928-F-WV167-1001
    Filename: DOD_108005184
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACC Commander visits Tyndall, by Brad Sturk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Tyndall AFB
    ACC
    resilient
    Tyndall
    base of the future

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT