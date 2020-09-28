Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, visited Tyndall Air Force Base Sept. 28-29, 2020. Kelly's visit focused on post-hurricane rebuild progress, understanding the installation’s current and future plans for operations and seeing how Tyndall is still developing resourceful and resilient Airmen trained to project unrivaled combat airpower.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 09:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|768003
|VIRIN:
|200928-F-WV167-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108005184
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ACC Commander visits Tyndall, by Brad Sturk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT