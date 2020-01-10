Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women In Military Academies: 40 Years Later, Janet C. Wolfenbarger

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Manuel Najera 

    Defense.gov         

    This year marks the 40th anniversary of the first women being admitted into the military academies. Janet C. Wolfenbarger, who chairs the Defense Advisory Committee on Women In The Services, spoke to DOD News about her ground-breaking experiences 40 years ago.

