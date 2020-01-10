Women In Military Academies: 40 Years Later, Janet C. Wolfenbarger

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the first women being admitted into the military academies. Janet C. Wolfenbarger, who chairs the Defense Advisory Committee on Women In The Services, spoke to DOD News about her ground-breaking experiences 40 years ago.
