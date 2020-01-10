Women In Military Academies: 40 Years Later, Janet C. Wolfenbarger

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This year marks the 40th anniversary of the first women being admitted into the military academies. Janet C. Wolfenbarger, who chairs the Defense Advisory Committee on Women In The Services, spoke to DOD News about her ground-breaking experiences 40 years ago.