Exercise Wolff Pack B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767988" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England showed off their agile combat employment during exercise Wolff Pack distributing assets across Europe. They sent aircraft to Moron Air Base, Spain, Ramstein Air Base, Germany and Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The footage provided contains footage from RAF Mildenhall, air refueling from aircraft coming back from Spangdahlem and cockpit footage of aircraft traveling to Ramstein.