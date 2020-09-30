Exercise Wolff Pack B-Roll

The 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England showed off their agile combat employment during exercise Wolff Pack distributing assets across Europe. They sent aircraft to Moron Air Base, Spain, Ramstein Air Base, Germany and Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The footage provided contains footage from RAF Mildenhall, air refueling from aircraft coming back from Spangdahlem and cockpit footage of aircraft traveling to Ramstein.
