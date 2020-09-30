Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Exercise Wolff Pack B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED KINGDOM

    09.30.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England showed off their agile combat employment during exercise Wolff Pack distributing assets across Europe. They sent aircraft to Moron Air Base, Spain, Ramstein Air Base, Germany and Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The footage provided contains footage from RAF Mildenhall, air refueling from aircraft coming back from Spangdahlem and cockpit footage of aircraft traveling to Ramstein.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 08:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767988
    VIRIN: 200930-F-SZ986-072
    Filename: DOD_108005130
    Length: 00:12:35
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Wolff Pack B-Roll, by SSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    ACE
    England
    Mildenhall
    100 ARW
    Anthony Hetlage
    agile combat employment
    Wolff Pack
    Exercise Wolff Pack

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT