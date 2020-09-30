MAX 2020 DAY 2 SM video put together from events throughout the day.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 07:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767978
|VIRIN:
|200930-F-EJ253-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108005075
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|BRANDON, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MAX 2020 Day 2 SM, by SrA Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT