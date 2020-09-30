A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, operated by Soldiers with Charlie Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade takes off from an airfield in the 28th ECAB's area of operations in the Middle East for a routine local area orientation flight.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 06:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767977
|VIRIN:
|200930-Z-IK914-103
|Filename:
|DOD_108005065
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KW
This work, Orientation flight, by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
