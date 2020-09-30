Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Orientation flight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    09.30.2020

    Video by Capt. Travis Mueller 

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, operated by Soldiers with Charlie Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade takes off from an airfield in the 28th ECAB's area of operations in the Middle East for a routine local area orientation flight.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 06:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767977
    VIRIN: 200930-Z-IK914-103
    Filename: DOD_108005065
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Orientation flight, by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    U.S. Central Command
    Ohio National Guard
    CENTCOM
    helicopters
    28th Infantry Division
    Deploy
    Wisconsin National Guard
    Black Hawk
    Nebraska National Guard
    28th CAB
    28th
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Indiana National Guard
    28th Combat Aviation Brigade
    army aviation
    West Virginia National Guard
    628th Aviation Support Battalion
    aviators
    Helicopter
    Kuwait
    Middle East
    mobilization
    mobilize
    Army
    aviation
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    deployment
    UH-60
    aviator
    Oklahoma National Guard
    Army Central
    PAARNG
    Keystone
    ARNG
    Michigan National Guard
    28th ID
    1-137th AHB
    628th ASB
    OHARNG
    ARCENT
    OKARNG
    New Jersey National Guard
    628
    NJARNG
    INARNG
    MIARNG
    WIARNG
    Operation Spartan Shield
    104th Aviation Regiment
    WVARNG
    1-137
    1-137th Assault Helicopter Battalion
    137th Aviation Regiment
    2-104
    2-104th GSAB
    Task Force Anvil
    2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion
    NEARNG
    TF Anvil
    28th ECAB
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade
    fly army
    Wings of Iron
    Roll on

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT