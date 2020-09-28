Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd Fire Department: Fire Prevention Week - How to use a fire extinguisher

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.28.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Chanceler Nardone 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 52nd Fire Department teaches students how to use a fire extinguisher and how to properly put out a grease fire.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 03:48
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 767963
    VIRIN: 200928-F-VD885-080
    Filename: DOD_108004989
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd Fire Department: Fire Prevention Week - How to use a fire extinguisher, by SrA Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

