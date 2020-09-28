The 52nd Fire Department teaches students how to use a fire extinguisher and how to properly put out a grease fire.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 03:48
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|767963
|VIRIN:
|200928-F-VD885-080
|Filename:
|DOD_108004989
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 52nd Fire Department: Fire Prevention Week - How to use a fire extinguisher, by SrA Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
