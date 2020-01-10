Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dagger Brigade training B-Roll

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.01.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Simon McTizic 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division Public Affairs

    B-Roll of 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division training during the Republic of Korea Rotation.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 06:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767959
    VIRIN: 201001-A-QE526-345
    Filename: DOD_108004975
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: 41, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dagger Brigade training B-Roll, by SSG Simon McTizic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bradley
    Paladin
    Abrams
    shotgun
    grenade
    artillery
    1st Infantry Division
    deployment
    kwon
    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team
    simon mctizic
    in ha chung

