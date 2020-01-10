B-Roll of 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division training during the Republic of Korea Rotation.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 06:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767959
|VIRIN:
|201001-A-QE526-345
|Filename:
|DOD_108004975
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dagger Brigade training B-Roll, by SSG Simon McTizic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
