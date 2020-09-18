Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force 73 Birthday

    QATAR

    09.18.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Ashley Perdue 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Happy Birthday United States Air Force, 73 looks great on you! You're timeless.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ashley Perdue)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 02:34
    Location: QA
    Qatar
    Birthday
    379 AEW
    Air Force Birthday
    Air Force
    379 Air Expeditionary Wing
    73
    Al Udeid Air Base
    AUAB
    Expeditionary Airmen
    73 Birthday

