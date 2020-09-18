Air Force 73 Birthday

Happy Birthday United States Air Force, 73 looks great on you! You're timeless.
(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ashley Perdue)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 02:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767958
|VIRIN:
|200918-F-TJ728-783
|Filename:
|DOD_108004957
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT