    Valiant Shield 2020

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Video by Seaman Jaimar Carson Bondurant 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii

    Valiant Shield is a U.S. only, biennial field training exercise with a focus on integration of joint training in a blue-water environment among U.S. forces. This training enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land, and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. (U.S.Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jaimar Carson Bondurant)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 01:21
