Arizona National Guard service members assist in preparing and collecting COVID-19 test samples Sept. 30, 2020 at a local pop-up testing in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 23:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767945
|VIRIN:
|200930-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108004909
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arizona National Guard assists with community COVID-19 testing site, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT