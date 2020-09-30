Interview with SPC Karsten Richard, 3666th Rear Detachment Division, at covid testing site in Prescott Valley, Sept. 30, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 23:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|767944
|VIRIN:
|200930-Z-RC891-029
|Filename:
|DOD_108004908
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AZNG Interview with SPC Karsten Richard, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT