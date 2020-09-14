Members of Misawa's Non-combatant Evacuation Operations (NEO) held a NEO open house to show families the process they would have to go through should an evacuation be ordered.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 22:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767935
|VIRIN:
|200914-N-NC040-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108004650
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200914-MIS-PACUP-NEO Open House-MC2 Brian Sipe, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
