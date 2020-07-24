200724-MIS-PACUP-MWD SStoli Retirement-MC2 Brian Sipe

Military Working Dog Sstoli got to retire after 8 years of service on Misawa Airbase. MWD Sstoli will live the rest of her life under the care of her current handler.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 22:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767933
|VIRIN:
|200724-N-NC040-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108004634
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
