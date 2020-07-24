Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWD SStoli Retirement

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.24.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian Sipe 

    AFN Misawa

    Military Working Dog Sstoli got to retire after 8 years of service on Misawa Airbase. MWD Sstoli will live the rest of her life under the care of her current handler.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 22:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767933
    VIRIN: 200724-N-NC040-0001
    Filename: DOD_108004634
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200724-MIS-PACUP-MWD SStoli Retirement-MC2 Brian Sipe, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MWD
    Misawa
    Military Working Dog
    Misawa Airbase

