200911-MIS-PACUP-911 Stair climb-MC2 Brian Sipe

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.11.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian Sipe 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Airbase hosted a memorial stair climb to honor those lost in the September 11th attacks. This years memorial was held outside to mitigate close proximity during the climb due to COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 22:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767932
    VIRIN: 200911-N-NC040-0001
    Filename: DOD_108004630
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
