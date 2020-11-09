Misawa Airbase hosted a memorial stair climb to honor those lost in the September 11th attacks. This years memorial was held outside to mitigate close proximity during the climb due to COVID-19.
Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 22:21
Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767932
|VIRIN:
|200911-N-NC040-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108004630
|Length:
|00:01:00
Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200911-MIS-PACUP-911 Stair climb-MC2 Brian Sipe, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
