COVID Services, B-Roll Pt. 1

The Exchange provides a safe, sanitized and secure shopping environment for our military customers.



For nearly 125 years, the Exchange has stood by our Nation’s Warfighters in the most difficult circumstances. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Exchange remains dedicated to providing a safe, secure and sanitized environment for our customers, not only in our stores, but in our Services locations as well. Stringent cleaning and sanitizing practices have been put in place to ensure that are safe and comfortable.

The Exchange has implemented several policies across the board at Services locations to ensure a safe environment.

At Fort Hood a public health training initiative was created for barbershops to give associates a better understanding of how communicable diseases cause infection, and to control infection.

Preventive Medicine Specialist SGT Natalie Seals was instrumental in developing the training program.

As part of the training program in barbershops, chairs are placed at least six feet apart to practice physical distancing. Customers are asked to hold face coverings in place during the haircut. The training program also offers detailed methods of cleaning and disinfecting instruments and tools. Every 30 minutes, or after every customer, chairs are sprayed and wiped, and all contact surfaces are wiped down. And of course, handwashing before and after each customer is essential.

Besides barbershops and salons, other Services have instituted sanitation and safety guidelines for their customers.

At Vista Optical, a temperature check is performed on every customer who enters. A plastic tray is used for customers to place any glasses they’ve tried on. Equipment is wiped down before and after each use, and associates wear a face shield when testing the customer’s vision. And after every transaction associates wipe down surfaces, chairs, credit card machines and pens.

Associates at Barber Durable Medical Equipment sanitize the counter after each customer. The credit card machine and receipt printer are also cleaned. And instruments can be placed in a UV machine for additional sanitation.

U.S. Cryotherapy also follows sanitizing guidelines for their customers. Tables and instruments are wiped after each client, as is exercise equipment.

Customer reaction to the new guidelines has been positive.

Protecting the force is the Exchange’s top priority. Preventive measures and routine cleansing and disinfecting have always been part of the Exchange’s commitment to maintaining clean, safe and sanitized stores, malls and restaurants. As COVID-19 continues to create uncertainty, the Exchange remains committed to supporting Soldiers, Airmen and military families.