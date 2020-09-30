Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Secretary Dr. Mark Esper’s North Africa American Cemetery Remark

    TUNISIA

    09.30.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper Delivers remarks at the North African American Cemetery in Carthage, Tunisia.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 17:21
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 767913
    Filename: DOD_108004403
    Length: 00:07:18
    Location: TN
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark Esper’s North Africa American Cemetery Remark, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

