Marines from Company E, 4th Recon battalion, 4th Marine Division conduct annual rifle qualification training with M4 and M27 infantry automatic rifle at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin on Range 18.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2018
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 17:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767911
|VIRIN:
|180717-A-VQ984-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108004378
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Weapons Qualification, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT