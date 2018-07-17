Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Weapons Qualification

    FORT MCCOY, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2018

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Marines from Company E, 4th Recon battalion, 4th Marine Division conduct annual rifle qualification training with M4 and M27 infantry automatic rifle at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin on Range 18.

