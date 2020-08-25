MSgt Christopher Herman Spark Tank video submission for 2021
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 17:26
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|767907
|VIRIN:
|200825-F-RN139-633
|Filename:
|DOD_108004299
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 33 NWS/DOK – MSgt Christopher Herman Spark Tank video submission for 2021, by Manuel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT