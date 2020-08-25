Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    33 NWS/DOK – MSgt Christopher Herman Spark Tank video submission for 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Manuel Garcia 

    Sixteenth Air Force (Air Forces Cyber)

    MSgt Christopher Herman Spark Tank video submission for 2021

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 17:26
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 767907
    VIRIN: 200825-F-RN139-633
    Filename: DOD_108004299
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 33 NWS/DOK – MSgt Christopher Herman Spark Tank video submission for 2021, by Manuel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFINNOFET
    SparkTank2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT