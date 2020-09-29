1st TSC SHARP Perimeter Walk

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command participated in a perimeter walk Sept. 29, 2020 at Fort Knox, Kentucky. The event raised awareness for the more than 7,825 survivors of sexual assault and harassment across the Department of Defense who reported in fiscal year 2019.