Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1st TSC SHARP Perimeter Walk

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Godot Galgano and Bianka Lathan

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Members of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command participated in a perimeter walk Sept. 29, 2020 at Fort Knox, Kentucky. The event raised awareness for the more than 7,825 survivors of sexual assault and harassment across the Department of Defense who reported in fiscal year 2019.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 17:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767906
    VIRIN: 200929-A-RR333-304
    Filename: DOD_108004278
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st TSC SHARP Perimeter Walk, by SSG Godot Galgano and Bianka Lathan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    1st TSC
    SHARP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT