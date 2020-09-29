1st TSC SHARP Perimeter Walk

Members of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command participated in a perimeter walk Sept. 29, 2020 at Fort Knox, Kentucky. The event raised awareness for the more than 7,825 survivors of sexual assault and harassment across the Department of Defense who reported in fiscal year 2019.
