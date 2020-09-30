Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spacecom Commander Joins the 2020 Fires Conference

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Army Gen. James H. Dickinson, commander of U.S. Space Command, joins leaders from across the Army and the Fires enterprise to collaborate, discuss future concepts, debate challenges and initiate needed modernization efforts within the Army and Fires Force during the 2020 Virtual Fires Conference Sept. 30, 2020.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 16:58
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 767905
    Filename: DOD_108004262
    Length: 00:57:04
    Location: US
