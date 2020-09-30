Army Gen. James H. Dickinson, commander of U.S. Space Command, joins leaders from across the Army and the Fires enterprise to collaborate, discuss future concepts, debate challenges and initiate needed modernization efforts within the Army and Fires Force during the 2020 Virtual Fires Conference Sept. 30, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 16:58
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|767905
|Filename:
|DOD_108004262
|Length:
|00:57:04
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Spacecom Commander Joins the 2020 Fires Conference , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT