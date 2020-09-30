16 SOS Capt. Ryan DeCarlis' AF Spark Tank 2021 Submission

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan DeCarlis, 16th Special Operations AC-130W Stinger II gunship aircraft pilot, provides a briefing on his AF Spark Tank 2021 submission.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 16:23
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|767898
|VIRIN:
|200930-F-AC305-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108004194
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
