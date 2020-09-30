Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16 SOS Capt. Ryan DeCarlis' AF Spark Tank 2021 Submission

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Maxwell Daigle 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan DeCarlis, 16th Special Operations AC-130W Stinger II gunship aircraft pilot, provides a briefing on his AF Spark Tank 2021 submission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 16:23
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 767898
    VIRIN: 200930-F-AC305-1001
    Filename: DOD_108004194
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16 SOS Capt. Ryan DeCarlis' AF Spark Tank 2021 Submission, by SrA Maxwell Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cannon AFB
    27 SOW
    16 SOS
    AF Spark Tank
    Spark Tank 2021
    27 SOW Spark Tank 2021
    HFSOC

