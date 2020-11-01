Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-40C Wash and Wax

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Spenner 

    932nd Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Citizen Airmen, 932nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, wash a C-40C, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Sept. 9, 2020. They washed the aircraft to meet mission readiness requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Spenner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 16:21
    Category:
    Video ID: 767897
    VIRIN: 200909-F-MV819-1001
    Filename: DOD_108004177
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-40C Wash and Wax, by SrA Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Teamwork
    Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Aircraft Wash
    Citizen Airmen
    C-40C
    932nd Airlift Wing
    932ndAW
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Resilient
    Reserve Reform
    Wash and Wax
    FYI Friday

