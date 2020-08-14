Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army Medicine Quiz 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Video by Rebecca Westfall 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    How much to do you know about Army Medicine? Try to answer just two questions and let us know how you do!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 16:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767895
    VIRIN: 200814-A-YT850-004
    Filename: DOD_108004113
    Length: 00:07:19
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Medicine Quiz 2, by Rebecca Westfall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    interactive
    quiz
    army medicine quiz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT