Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    KC-10s, smoke on the flight line

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Traci Keller 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Smoke rolls over the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, while a KC-10 Extender aircrew prepares to take off for a local training sortie Sept. 28, 2020. Fires and high winds in the region caused smoke to drift into the area.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 14:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767873
    VIRIN: 200928-F-UE898-001
    Filename: DOD_108003693
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-10s, smoke on the flight line, by TSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    fire
    flight line
    KC10
    time lapse
    Extender
    60 AMW
    smike

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT