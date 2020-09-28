Smoke rolls over the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, while a KC-10 Extender aircrew prepares to take off for a local training sortie Sept. 28, 2020. Fires and high winds in the region caused smoke to drift into the area.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 14:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767873
|VIRIN:
|200928-F-UE898-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108003693
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, KC-10s, smoke on the flight line, by TSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
