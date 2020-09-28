SFAB conducts Situational Training Exercise

Soldiers from the Djiboution National Army Rapid Intervention Battalion (RIB) participate in a live fire exercise conducted by the U.S. Army Africa Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB) Sept. 28, 2020, at an undisclosed location in Djibouti. The SFAB is progressively training the RIB in squad, platoon and battalion level drills to help gain experience and improve proficiency. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cydnie Williams)
