Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Arizona National Guard Staff Sergeant Marcus Wagner speaks about his time on the COVID-19 mission.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Interview with Staff Sgt. Marcus Wagner, Arizona National Guard transportation Squad leader, takes a break to reflect upon the work of the Arizona National Guard providing assistance to the community at a Mesa, AZ food bank on Sept. 29, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 13:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 767855
    VIRIN: 200929-A-UN281-255
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108003523
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: MESA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Arizona National Guard Staff Sergeant Marcus Wagner speaks about his time on the COVID-19 mission., by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AZNG
    AZNG Airmen National Guard Response Arizona National Guard Activation ANG PPE AZ Masks Support Soldi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT