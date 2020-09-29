Interview with Staff Sgt. Marcus Wagner, Arizona National Guard transportation Squad leader, takes a break to reflect upon the work of the Arizona National Guard providing assistance to the community at a Mesa, AZ food bank on Sept. 29, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 13:27
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|767855
|VIRIN:
|200929-A-UN281-255
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108003523
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|MESA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Arizona National Guard Staff Sergeant Marcus Wagner speaks about his time on the COVID-19 mission., by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
