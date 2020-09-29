Commanding officer of VMM-163 conducts his last flight

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767852" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Andrew Norris, commanding officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conducts his last flight on the squadron’s MV-22B Osprey at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020. As America’s “force in readiness”, Marines must be ready when others are not. 3rd MAW’s combat power includes hundreds of combat-ready aircraft, each operated and maintained by thousands of professional warriors who can think critically and act decisively. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Levi Voss)