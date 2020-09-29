Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commanding officer of VMM-163 conducts his last flight

    MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Levi Voss 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Andrew Norris, commanding officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conducts his last flight on the squadron’s MV-22B Osprey at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020. As America’s “force in readiness”, Marines must be ready when others are not. 3rd MAW’s combat power includes hundreds of combat-ready aircraft, each operated and maintained by thousands of professional warriors who can think critically and act decisively. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Levi Voss)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 13:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767852
    VIRIN: 200929-M-YU267-2001
    Filename: DOD_108003509
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commanding officer of VMM-163 conducts his last flight, by LCpl Levi Voss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd MAW
    MAG-16
    VMM-163

