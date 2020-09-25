Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BTF Europe Commander

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.25.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    Interview with the Bomber Task Force Europe commander, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Middents, with the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at RAF Fairford, England on Sept. 25, 2020. The strategic bomber missions provide theater familiarization for aircrew members and opportunities for U.S. integration with NATO allies and regional partners. (U.S Air Force video by MSgt. Burt Traynor)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 11:43
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 767841
    VIRIN: 200925-F-JR513-8001
    Filename: DOD_108003463
    Length: 00:06:26
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    NATO
    RAF Fairford
    USAFE
    1CTCS
    B-52 Stratofortress
    EUCOM
    Minot Air Force Base
    23rd Bomb Squadron
    AFGSC
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BomberTaskForceEurope

