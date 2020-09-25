Interview with the Bomber Task Force Europe commander, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Middents, with the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at RAF Fairford, England on Sept. 25, 2020. The strategic bomber missions provide theater familiarization for aircrew members and opportunities for U.S. integration with NATO allies and regional partners. (U.S Air Force video by MSgt. Burt Traynor)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 11:43
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|767841
|VIRIN:
|200925-F-JR513-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_108003463
|Length:
|00:06:26
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BTF Europe Commander, by MSgt Burt Traynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
