Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy Recruit Training Command Graduation Sept. 11, 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Spencer Fling 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    The virtual graduation ceremony for Training Group 44 at Recruit Training Command, the Navy's only bootcamp. The reviewing officer was Rear Adm. Gregory Todd, Deputy Chief of Chaplains. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 10:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767839
    VIRIN: 200911-N-PL946-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108003374
    Length: 00:24:49
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Recruit Training Command Graduation Sept. 11, 2020, by PO1 Spencer Fling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Boot Camp
    recruit
    Navy
    Graduation
    training
    Pass-in-review

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT