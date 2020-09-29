Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAX 2020 48th Medical Group Triage B-Roll

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.29.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Mikayla Whiteley 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of the 48th Medical Group Triage for exercise MAX 2020.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 10:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767838
    VIRIN: 200929-F-HA846-001
    Filename: DOD_108003371
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAX 2020 48th Medical Group Triage B-Roll, by SrA Mikayla Whiteley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    ACE
    48th Fighter Wing
    48th FW
    48 Fighter Wing
    48FW
    Agile Combat Employment
    MAX 2020

